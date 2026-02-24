Monthly vigil renews push to end ICE detention in Indiana after one immigrant dies

Multifaith leaders held their seventh vigil to oppose ICE detention at Miami Correctional Facility.

Roughly 12 miles from the prison, about 50 people gathered Monday night at Southside Christian Church in Kokomo to pray.

Rev. Matt Landry spoke to the group from the pulpit.

“From the very beginning, we have said that these prayer vigils are about praying for immigrated families who are fearful, and about bringing attention to the ways in which we speak about others and the dehumanizing language that surrounded immigration policies over these last few years,” Landry said.

He is pastor at Castleton United Methodist Church and one of the organizers of the vigil.

Following remarks and scripture readings, people walked between three stations set up in the sanctuary. One table had candles to hold and pray, one to read poetry and journal thoughts and a third to take communion.

The vigil comes a week after ICE immigrant detainee 59-year-old Lorth Sim died in custody at Miami Correctional. Religious leaders called for a thorough investigation.

“Every person has the right to be treated with dignity and compassion, and the fact that it’s the seventh person to die in ICE custody this year [nationally] should be a red flag that we should all take seriously,” Landry said. “There has to be a better way than what is happening right now.”

Rev. Linda McCrae has visited Miami Correctional and said she observed limited food, clothing and medical care.

“So may we pray, continue to pray for a day when all God’s creation is valued and all God’s human creatures are seen truly as neighbors, and may we work for the day when our borders and boundaries are transformed into bridges of understanding and compassion,” McCrae said.

The multi faith group plans to continue the monthly vigils. Indiana United Methodist Church Bishop Tracy Malone said the vigils are important for her to attend.

“To show up to give witness to our faith and to our commitment to justice, to compassion and to mercy, particularly for those who are vulnerable and right now, some of the most vulnerable among us are our immigrant and refugee siblings,” Malone said.

