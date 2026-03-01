Wife of Indiana congressman Jim Baird dies after car crash injuries

Danise Baird, wife of Indiana congressman Rep. Jim Baird, died from injuries sustained earlier this year in a car crash, the Republican's office announced Sunday, March 1.

The office said in a statement, "Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service. A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed."

Gov. Mike Braun said in a social media post, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Baird and his family as they grieve this devastating loss."

Jim and Danise Baird were injured in a crash in Washington, D.C. in early January. Jim was released from the hospital less than 24 hours after the incident, while Danise was released later.

Public statements after the crash did not include details about the couple's injuries and focused on recovery.

President Donald Trump told reporters, "They're going to be okay, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly."

The couple's son Beau Baird is an Indiana state representative from Greencastle.

Baird represents Indiana's 4th Congressional District in west central Indiana. He was first elected to Congress in 2018. He is 80 years old.