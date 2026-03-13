Family of Herman Whitfield III reaches settlement with Indianapolis, IMPD in wrongful death lawsuit

The family of Herman Whitfield III has reached a settlement with the city of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers concerning their son's death while in police custody four years ago.

Gladys Whitfield called 911 on April 25, 2022 to request help for her son while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Six IMPD officers showed up, leading to an incident that ended with Herman tased and restrained face down until he was unresponsive.

In footage of the incident released by IMPD, Herman can be heard multiple times telling the officers he could not breathe. Herman Whitfield III was pronounced dead at a local hospital within one hour.

The Marion County Coroner ruled the death a homicide in July 2022. A criminal trial against two of the responding officers was held in 2024, and concluded with the officers being found not guilty on all charges.

In 2023 Whitfield's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the responding IMPD officers. That lawsuit has now concluded in a settlement. FOX59 reports it obtained the settlement and that the defendants agreed to pay Whitfield's family $3.7 million.

The family's attorney, Rich Waples, provided the following statement to WFYI:

"The Whitfield family is satisfied with the settlement but was devastated by the tragic loss of their son. They hope this resolution will help make this type of tragedy less likely to happen in the future," Waples said.

FOX59 also reports the city did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement.

Contact WFYI Digital Producer and Reporter Jeremy Reuben at jreuben@wfyi.org