News Landing Page

Nick Schenkel reviews "The Eden Test," A thriller by Adam Sternbergh.
The ten finalists come from suburban, rural and urban districts across the state.
Jill Biden came to discuss the crisis in teen mental health across the country.
The first Indiana case of West Nile virus disease this year has been identified in a Johnson County resident.
The public is likely to be exposed to coronavirus, flu, and RSV in the coming months. Here’s what people should know about these viruses and the available vaccines.
The Hamilton East Public Library suspended a controversial policy that led to the removal of hundreds of young adult novels from the teen collection.
Nick Schenkel reviews "Imperfection: A Natural History," by Telmo Pievani, a book which explores life on earth through the lens of anomaly.
During reporter Q&A Purdue’s Mung Chiang discusses campus housing
New state training aims to teach educators about the science of reading, a system that emphasizes phonics and the rules of the English language when teaching children to read. This comes ahead of a new state requirement for schools to align their curricula with the science of reading by 2024.
Nine children in Indiana’s foster care system filed a class action lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Child Services alleging it is “failing to keep children safe”.
The U.S sanctioned Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo over human rights abuses, while also announcing over $160 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan.
Ruby Franke, the YouTube mommy blogger behind the channel 8 Passengers, was arrested last week after her 12-year-old son climbed out a window and ran to a neighbor's house asking for food and water.
The southern Brazilian states of Rio Grande do Sul and neighboring Santa Catarina are reeling after a devastating cyclone killed 27 people and displaced thousands.
Secretary of State Blinken is in Kyiv. Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is sentenced to 22 years in prison. Vaccines and previous infections can protect you from the new COVID variant.
A new website, Shtetl.org, aims to provide an inside view and a critical look at the insular world of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
From SNL's Coneheads to Killer Bees, Broadway's Sweeney Todd and Candide, we remember Tony Award-winning costume designer Franne Lee who died on Aug. 27.
Many retailers have cut back their physical presence in the age of online shopping — leaving dying malls in their wake. But by thinking outside the box, some old malls are finding new life.
A group of seniors in Mobile, Ala., wants coal ash from a power plant moved to a lined landfill. They worry the toxic ash could leak into Mobile Bay. (Story aired on ATC on Sept. 4, 2023.)
New ideas like "safe storage maps" show gun owners where to put their firearms in safekeeping if a mental health crisis happens. The idea has support, but obstacles are in the way in some states.