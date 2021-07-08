Tropical Storm Elsa Is Blamed For One Death In Florida. It's Now Heading North

Tropical Storm Elsa wreaked havoc around Florida and southeast Georgia this week, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured.

In Jacksonville, Fla., a possible tornado touched down Wednesday taking down power lines in the area. Crews worked through the night and into the early morning to restore power to residents.

Elsewhere in the city, the heavy winds and rain took down a tree limb that fell onto two cars, killing at least one person, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the city's fire department said.

In southeast Georgia, the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay reported that at approximately 5:50 p.m. Wednesday a tornado touched down on the base leaving RVs tipped over and downed trees in its wake.

The base said there are reports of multiple injuries and damage to multiple RVs in the base's camper park, as well as reports of damage to buildings and structures in the area. The injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Damage near Kings Bay Base in SE GA from tornado warned storm. Camden county is now clear of the warning as the storm has moved north, but the warning continues in Glynn, Wayne counties. Be careful and stay inside even if you're no longer under a tornado warning. #gawx https://t.co/JPPbaphz8j — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

"While the situation here is still very dynamic, I want to thank all of our first responders and Camden County first responders for their quick actions," Capt. Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer said in a statement. "Their quick response most certainly helped."

Where is Elsa headed next?

The National Hurricane Center reports Elsa is expected to move through southeastern Georgia and into South Carolina through Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall and a risk of flooding.

Through the end of the week, heavy rainfall is expected through North Carolina and into New England, leading to possible isolated flash flooding. Tropical storm conditions are possible in southern New England and New York by Friday.

