LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NPR+ PODCAST BUNDLE

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR's most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Fresh Air or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money and Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org.

How do I get the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new recurring donation to WFYI through our special NPR+ donation page at plus.npr.org/wfyi.

How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support WFYI?

100% of your tax-deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to WFYI.

I’m already a WFYI donor, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

If you are currently donating at least $8/month, then yes, you can get NPR+. Send us an email at membership@wfyi.org and we’ll help you get set up!

Have questions or need help?

Check out our page here for more information, including helpful contact information.