Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On Facial Recognition Ban and New City Climate Sustainability Job

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s city council moved forward with a ban on the use of facial recognition technology at their meeting on Monday. Some council members raised concerns about the technology's use and its racial bias while others pointed to it as an important tool of law enforcement. Regardless - Mayor John Dennis vetoed the ordinance. One council member has said they will attempt to override that veto.

We’ll also discuss a new position within the city government focused on climate change, and hear how the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan is moving forward.