Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Planning For Vaccine Mandates And The Omicron Wave

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: the Omicron variant has upended the response to COVID-19 in the middle of an ongoing winter surge. How can healthcare systems gain the breathing room they need to handle escalating hospitalizations, and how will local businesses and schools handle an expected spike in cases?

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss shifting plans to handle a federal vaccination mandate for employers, and how the debate over vaccine mandates will continue to play out in Indiana during the upcoming legislative session.