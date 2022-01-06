Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On Conversion Therapy And Continued COVID

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s city council meetings moved to a virtual setting again after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Along with this shift, how else is the city planning to handle this latest wave of record-breaking new case counts – especially as Purdue students return next week?

In our talk with West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, we’ll discuss the city council’s effort to ban conversion therapy and concerns raised by the mayor and some councilmembers about whether the ordinance is enforceable. And we’ll talk about objections raised by a local church.

Plus, more on a major sewer improvement project that will be funded through both American Rescue Plan dollars and a rate increase.