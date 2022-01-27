Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On State of the City and Cuts to Local Budgets Moving Through the Legislature

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville will hold its state of the city address tonight. We’ll ask what that speech will focus on – and hear more of the priorities in Crawfordsville for 2022.

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss how the city is responding to a surge in COVID-19 cases as the state has continued posting record-breaking numbers of COVID 19 cases, and as local and statewide hospitals say they have been overwhelmed for weeks. And we’ll learn more about how bills moving through the state legislature this session could impact local budgets and what impact state redistricting efforts will have on Crawfordsville.