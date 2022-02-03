Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis on snowstorms, conversion therapy, and potential cuts to the city budget

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette will hold its State of the City address next week. We’ll ask what that speech will focus on – and hear more of the priorities in West Lafayette for 2022.

In our talk with West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, we’ll discuss how the city is responding to a deluge of snow, and hear the mayor's plea that residents stay home. And we’ll also discuss the future of a ban on conversion therapy being brought up next week by the city council. Is the ban enforceable? And how can the city show support for its LGBTQ community if the ban fails to pass?

We’ll also hear the mayor’s perspective on legislation that could greatly reduce the city’s budget. How does it fit into a broader fight over local rule?

