Ask The Mayor: Lafayette's Tony Roswarski On The State Of The City

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette held its state of the city address this week. We’ll ask about some highlights from that speech – and hear about more priorities for Lafayette in 2022.

In our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss how the city responded to a deluge of snow, ask about the good — and bad — parts of Lafayette’s low unemployment numbers, and discuss the mayor’s reminder this week that crime in city is down and has been declining for twenty years.

We’ll also hear the mayor’s perspective on legislation that could greatly reduce the city’s budget. How does it fit into a broader fight over local rule?