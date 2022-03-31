Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton on local control and attracting new businesses to the region

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: The city of Crawfordsville is lifting its COVID-19 state of emergency. What will change after two years under this order – and how is the mayor thinking about the transition back to business as usual? And in what ways can the city stay prepared in case of another surge?

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss the upcoming Indiana state primaries and the new political districts in which city now finds itself. Plus, more on the problem of finding new workers as the area attracts more jobs, a crowded job fair held by the city, and the lingering question of housing for incoming employees. And we’ll get the latest on what the city can - and can’t - do with the incoming READI grant funding.