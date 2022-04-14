© 2022 WBAA
Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski on construction projects and upcoming events in the city

Published April 14, 2022
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette has announced the first major concert coming to the revamped Loeb Stadium. We’ll talk about who the city booked and other events on the calendar for residents this summer. We’ll also get updates on the numerous construction projects around the city, including the new public safety building and the groundbreaking of the CAT park all-inclusive sports field.

This week in our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss the future of Flock Safety cameras in the city, and what the recent expansion of the technology will mean for safety and surveillance. And we’ll hear why the mayor took time out of this month’s city council meeting to thank one Lafayette resident.

