Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets on upcoming road projects and what it takes to bring new businesses to the region

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll hear about the possibility of a Culver’s restaurant coming to Frankfort. What other businesses could be coming to the city, and how does the mayor approach attracting new companies to the area?

This week in our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll discuss the impact of roughly 300-thousand dollars in matching state funds for road improvement projects, a hotel feasibility study, and plans for a former city building in downtown Frankfort.

Plus, more on a new medical facility expected to serve uninsured or underinsured patients in the region – and we’ll hear the mayor’s perspective on the upcoming primary elections.