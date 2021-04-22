Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On COVID-19 Vaccine Passports And Dose Supply And Demand

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available in Indiana, and health departments are urging residents to sign up for their shot. As supply meets demand, what’s the outreach plan for Hoosiers who are hesitant to get vaccinated?

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss the debate over vaccine passports. And we’ll talk about how health departments and local governments will have to continue to work together to respond to ongoing -- and future -- COVID-19 challenges as Indiana lawmakers restrict the authority of health officials.

Plus, how this week’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial will continue to shape the conversation around law enforcement and racial equity.