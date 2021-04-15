Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Judy Sheets On Road Work Woes And The City's New Police Station

Listen to the show here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: the construction of Frankfort’s new police station is on its way. What amenities are in this long-planned space, and what’s the benefit to residents? And what are the plans for the city’s current station after the police department makes the transition?

In our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll discuss COVID-19 in Clinton County, the progress of local vaccinations, and how Frankfort is handling the lifting of Indiana’s statewide mask mandate and other COVID restrictions.

Plus, how traffic woes in and around town are impacting residents, out of town drivers, and local law enforcement.