Book Review

It's the holiday season, which means it is time for family, fun, gift-giving, and more. However, in the darker portions of America's history, it wasn't the case that everyone got to celebrate the same way. Yuletide in Dixie by former Purdue Professor Robert E. May looks at how enslaved African Americans in the Old South celebrated Christmas. While many slave owners at the time claimed the holidays to be a time of rest for those enslaved, the reality may be more troubling. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.