Book Review: Binti: The Complete Trilogy

"Binti: The Complete Trilogy" is 2021's "Big Read," A community reading event hosted by the Purdue english department, in parternship with the West Lafayette and Tippecanoe county public libraries. Author Nnedi Okorafor uses this trilogy (+1) of short stories to explore the concept of "Africanfuturism" while telling the compelling story of a Namibian youth coming of age and dealing with the conflicts of tradition and progression in an alien environment. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.