Book Review: Binti: The Complete Trilogy

By 1 hour ago

"Binti: The Complete Trilogy" is 2021's "Big Read," A community reading event hosted by the Purdue english department, in parternship with the West Lafayette and Tippecanoe county public libraries. Author Nnedi Okorafor uses this trilogy (+1) of short stories to explore the concept of "Africanfuturism" while telling the compelling story of a Namibian youth coming of age and dealing with the conflicts of tradition and progression in an alien environment.  West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.

Tags: 
Nick Schenkel Book Reviews

Related Content

Book Review: Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversation

By Sep 2, 2021

West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel reviews the graphic novel: "Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversation" by Mira Jacob. This book explores the realms of the very contemporary experiences of immigrants and their descendants.  Jacob takes us deep into the immigrant experience, using first person dialogue presented in graphic novel form to examine  her life from childhood through motherhood, in a story as old as the colonization of the Americas and as new as today.

Book Review: 100 Things Purdue Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die

By Aug 27, 2021

Written by Tom Schott and Nathan Baird, with a forward from Robbie Hummel, "100 Things Purdue Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die,"  is a collection of chapters detailing 100 of the greatest people, locations, events and activities in Purdue University's atheletics history. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.

Book Review: The Musical Human

By Aug 20, 2021

West Lafayette Public Library Director, Nick Schenkel, reviews "The Musical Human: A History of Life on Earth."  Truly sweeping in its scope, this book is a journey through the history of humankind as heard through music.  It is chock full of facts and music, each paragraph packed with fascinating ideas, taking us from the pre-historic world to the modern age.  Truly a well thought out effort to encompass the meaning, celebrations, alarms and hope that music has inspired throughout the ages.