COVID-19 Cases Rise In South Korea

South Korean soccer authorities have indefinitely postponed the start of the 2020 domestic season. The K League made the announcement after an emergency meeting in Seoul on Monday as the country grapples with the viral outbreak that began in China and has infected more than 79,000 people globally.

The number of reported cases in South Korea reached 833 on Monday, including seven deaths. Mainland China has reported 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews) in Seoul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

