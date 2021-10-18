Robin Shackleford

-
The head of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said Gov. Eric Holcomb is moving at a snail’s pace when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Rep.…
Indiana House lawmakers debated a ban on so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports Monday.Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond), a retired physician, offered an…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says its “call to action days” – bringing advocates to the Statehouse – are making an impact on the legislature.The…
Indiana will add more hurdles for people seeking abortions under legislation approved by the House Monday.Rep. Peggy Mayfield’s (R-Martinsville) bill does…
Tensions flared in the Indiana House Thursday after Republicans shouted down Democratic lawmakers who voiced concerns about discrimination in a bill.The…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus unveiled an expansive justice reform plan Thursday that reimagines policing across the state.The caucus hopes to…
House lawmakers unanimously passed legislation Monday to require all Indiana public schools to offer a computer science course.Nearly half of all Indiana…
Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will kick off a series of meetings later this month aimed, in part, at convincing Hoosiers that similar…
A food desert is a neighborhood with low, or no access to fresh fruits and vegetables, or dairy and meats.It is a growing national problem, and in Indiana…