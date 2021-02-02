No. 24 Boilermakers Lose to Maryland Late

In Purdue’s first game since returning to the AP Top 25, the Boilermakers lost at Maryland in the final seconds Tuesday night, 61-60.

Maryland (10-8, 4-7 in the Big Ten) guard Eric Ayala hit the game-winning free throws with three seconds left. Down, 60-59, with time running out the junior was fouled after collecting a rebound off his own missed shot. Oddly enough, it was one of only three offensive rebounds the Terps pulled down in the game.

With 1:43 left in the game, Purdue (12-7, 7-5) was trying to hang onto its five-point lead, 60-55, after freshman Jaden Ivey, who scored 14 points, made a pair of free throws. But the Boilers went scoreless the rest of the way while the Terps scored six points down the stretch.

"You feel like a million buck when you make one more play than somebobdy, and you feel awful when someone makes one more play than you do," said Coach Matt Painter after the game, "And that's what it came down to (tonight)."

Before Tuesday night’s game, Purdue notched three wins this season by three points or less, including the Christmas game against Maryland at Mackey Arena. After Ayala’s free throws, Purdue had one final chance to pull the game out, but junior forward Trevion Williams committed a fatal turnover on the ensuing inbounds play.

Despite his costly turnover, Williams was instrumental in helping the Boilers build their second-half lead. He finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season.

There were ten lead changes in the game and Purdue led by as many as seven with 3:45 left in the game. Maryland relied on its three-point shooting to stay within striking distance. Six minutes into the second half, the Terps put together a streak of seven straight made three-pointers.

The Boilermakers broke into the top 25 for the first time since early in the 2019-20 season. They’ve now been ranked nationally at least once in each of the past six seasons, a school record.

The Boilermakers will host Northwestern this Saturday.