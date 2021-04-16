No Appointment Vaccines Offered By Indianapolis Motor Speedway Through Sunday

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will offer Moderna vaccines without an appointment Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who want a COVID-19 vaccine should enter the speedway through Gate 2 off of 16th Street.

Those who are vaccinated at IMS will schedule a second-shot appointment the same day. Second doses will be administered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indiana Department of Health also announced appointments were still available at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Appointments run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation, IU Health and Lyft.

To register for the mass vaccination clinic in Gary, go to OurShot.IN.gov or call 211.

