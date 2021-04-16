Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves 8 Dead, Several Injured

Updated April 16th at 7:22

Police ask anyone with family members who work at the facility that have not yet been contacted to go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive.

The following statement can be attributed to Mayor Joe Hogsett regarding last night’s mass shooting:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

The mayor will join law enforcement partners for a media availability later today. More details to come.

Updated April 16 at 4:25 a.m.

Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting at a FedEx facility on the city's southwest side that left eight people dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired. Department spokesperson Genae Cook said when officers arrived they "came in contact with an active shooter incident" and enetered the building while the gunman was still shooting.

"It is very heartbreaking. And you know, Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded," Cook said. "They came in they went in and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a site that no one should ever have to see."

Cook said officers located eight deceased victims inside the building, plus the alleged gunman who is believed to have died by suicide.

Four people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, including one person in critical condition. Two people were treated at the scene and released, and there were reports of several walk-ins at area hospitals. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators from IMPD and Indiana State Police have not identified the shooter and are still seeking a motive. They're asking anyone who may have left the scene either for safety or to seek medical care to call IMPD at 317-327-3457 or 317-262-TIPS.

Live video from local television news outlets after the shooting showed crime scene tape stretched across a parking lot and people being escorted to IndyGo buses. FedEx employees were taken to a nearby hotel to be interviewed by detectives. Police asked anyone with family members who work at the facility that they weren't able to get in contact with to go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive.

The FedEx facility involved is near Indianapolis International Airport, but it is not part of the FedEx hub at the airport.

FedEx released a statement early Friday. The company said it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.