On 'A Southern Gothic,' Adia Victoria Reckons With Her Relationship To The South

On A Southern Gothic, her third full-length album, Adia Victoria emerges as a songwriter capable of nuance and atmosphere. Throughout the record, she explores her relationship to the South — where she was born and where she still resides — and the South's relationship with her as a Black woman. It's an album full of love, anger and — as Victoria describes — creepy grooves.

In this episode of World Cafe, Adia Victoria discusses how she started working with T Bone Burnett, who produced the record, and how they captured intense heat in the sound of her music. Watch the live performance via the video player and listen to the full session via the audio player above.

