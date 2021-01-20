Special Presidential Inauguration Coverage on WBAA News

Because of the historic nature of today's events, WBAA News on 105.9 FM and AM 920 has an updated on-air schedule for this evening:
7pm - NPR Special Coverage of White House News Conference with incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki
8pm (approx.) - All Things Considered, including remarks from President Biden & Vice-President Harris from their primetime special
10pm - Fresh Air with Terry Gross
11pm - BBC World Service

Tags: 
inauguration