Special Presidential Inauguration Coverage on WBAA News

Because of the historic nature of today's events, WBAA News on 105.9 FM and AM 920 has an updated on-air schedule for this evening:

7pm - NPR Special Coverage of White House News Conference with incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki

8pm (approx.) - All Things Considered, including remarks from President Biden & Vice-President Harris from their primetime special

10pm - Fresh Air with Terry Gross

11pm - BBC World Service