State Accepting Applications For Substance Abuse Recovery Housing Program

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana wants to provide temporary housing for people recovering from substance abuse issues. The federal government provided the state with nearly $2 million for the Recovery Housing Pilot Program.

The money will go to communities around the state that set up transitional housing for people in recovery from substance abuse disorders. It can be used to build facilities or renovate existing ones. It’s open to cities and counties, and those local governments can partner with non-profits for their projects.

The programs are meant to help lower-income Hoosiers who need temporary housing while they recover. And the facilities must meet national standards of care, with staff that help Hoosiers in their recovery.

Applications are due to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs by Oct. 29.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.