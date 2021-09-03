You Asked About Eviction And Housing Issues. We've Got Answers

After the U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium, there’s a brighter spotlight than ever on evictions, which are increasing in number even as they continued throughout most of the pandemic.

IPB News has received a lot of questions about evictions and housing issues, so we reached out to housing advocates at Prosperity Indiana to get some answers.

What rental assistance programs are available and how do I access them?

There are currently seven emergency rental assistance programs available in Indiana. The programs serve Elkhart County, Hamilton County, Lake County, Marion County (Indianapolis), St. Joseph County, city of Fort Wayne, and the remaining areas are under the state of Indiana’s IERA program. You can find all of the program links here for easy consolidation and access.

Who do I call for housing help?

For financial assistance, the best option is to apply to the emergency rental assistance program that covers your area. You may also reach out to your local trustee, nonprofits, churches, and other organizations for potential financial help.

By calling Indiana 211, you can be easily provided contact information for various services in your area. For legal assistance, contact Indiana Legal Services or call (844) 243-8570, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

I need help dealing with my landlord – who can help me?

If you believe that the landlord-tenant relationship and the lease agreement are being violated or you’re experiencing other issues, visit housing4hoosiers.org to find out what landlords and tenants are responsible for.

If you reach out for help, Housing4Hoosiers can direct you to legal services, fair housing, and more options or services depending on the specific situation with a landlord. For immediate legal concerns, you may again contact Indiana Legal Services or call (844) 243-8570, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

How do I apply for Section 8?

Housing Choice Vouches (HCV), commonly known as Section 8, must be applied for through a resident’s local Public Housing Authority (PHA). View a complete list of PHAs in Indiana here and contact the one located in your city. If the PHA determines that your family is eligible, the PHA will put your name on a waiting list, unless it is able to assist you immediately.

Once your name is reached on the waiting list, the PHA will contact you and issue a housing voucher. Find more information about Housing Choice Vouchers here.

