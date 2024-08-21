U.S. Sen. Todd Young discusses immigration reform, pessimism in politics at NWI Forum luncheon

The United States is missing out on economic opportunities because of its immigration system, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) said during the Northwest Indiana Forum's Ignite the Region luncheon Tuesday.

"We've got to secure the southern border, but we can't use that as an excuse not to reform our highly-dysfunctional legal immigration system," Young told Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis.

Young said legal immigrants can add to the economy, not detract from it. He pointed to industries with consistent shortages, like health care. He worries that students are coming from all over the world to attend Indiana's universities, only to leave once they graduate — giving other countries a chance to take advantage.

"Canada actively recruiting people out of our country into their country to add value to their economy. Who's educated them? Well, the United States of America, through our universities and subsidized through taxpayers," Young added.

During his remarks, Young also criticized the negativity in cable news media and the political system. He said while Hoosiers may be pessimistic about politics, they're confident about America. He cited the country's government structure, strong military and higher education system as assets.

"About the only major weakness I can think about is our politics, and even that should give us some measure of encouragement because our political system says we're in charge," Young said. "So why the hell are you so damn pessimistic? This is America!"

Young also said the Chips and Science Act is helping to strengthen supply chains, both for consumers and the military. He said the Midwest has long been strategic for the defense industry but has sometimes lacked capital investment.

Copyright 2024 Lakeshore Public Radio