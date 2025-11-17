Braun says lawmakers "must show up for work" to redraw legislative maps after call with Trump

Governor Mike Braun on Monday said lawmakers "must show up for work" to redraw the state's legislative maps.

The Governor posted on social media shortly after a call with President Donald Trump, who over the weekend voiced his disappointment with Indiana senators for not taking up his call to redraw congressional boundaries in the state to favor Republicans.

Indiana state Senate leadership declared on Friday that there were not enough votes to hold an early December session on redistricting, something the governor had called for lawmakers to do.

In posts on social media over the weekend, President Trump accused Gov. Mike Braun of failing to secure enough support for the proposal.

"Considering that Mike wouldn't be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. He urged that any Indiana Republicans who oppose redistricting "should be PRIMARIED."

In his own posts to social media on Monday, Braun said lawmakers need to take up fair maps for Indiana in order to counter gerrymandering in Illinois and California.

"The Indiana State Senate is hiding behind closed doors and refusing to even bring redistricting to a vote," Braun said. "Hoosiers deserve to know where their legislators stand and expect them to show up for work, not walk out and hide in the dark.

Shortly after President Trump's posts over the weekend, Indiana state Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) and his family were the victims of a swatting incident at their Vigo County home.

Swatting is the practice of making false emergency reports to trigger an armed law enforcement response at a target's home. It has become an alarming tool of intimidation in U.S. politics.

Goode, a Terre Haute Republican, said a fake report of a domestic violence emergency was sent to local law enforcement and deputies responded to his house before determining there was no threat. Goode had not officially announced his position on redistricting, but did hold a town hall to hear from constituents.

On social media, Goode asked for "civility, please."

Braun responded to that incident on Monday, saying such tactics have "no place in Indiana."

"Protecting the rights of all Hoosiers to safely engage in political debate is one of my fundamental duties as Governor," Braun wrote on social media. "The Indiana State Police will continue working closely with the Indiana General Assembly to ensure the safety and security of our elected officials."

Indiana lawmakers will gather Tuesday for Organization Day, a largely ceremonial event where new members are sworn in and lawmakers prepare for the upcoming session.

Braun called the early December session to address more than just redistricting. Lawmakers were also expected to take up changes to Indiana's tax code ahead of filing season. The "One Big Beautiful Bill," passed by Congress earlier this year, included provisions that impacted the state's tax filing.

During a legislative preview put on by the Indiana Chamber on Monday, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said lawmakers would handle that issue "in earnest" when session convenes in January.

