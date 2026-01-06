After redistricting, here’s what Indiana Democrats want to address in 2026

Indiana lawmakers gathered at the statehouse today for the second part of the session. The work got underway after a contentious, early start to the session in December where Republicans sparred over redistricting.

Lawmakers came in for about two weeks to discuss a national effort to redraw congressional boundaries. At the same time, they also got started on other legislation, resulting in a shortened 2026 session. That leaves lawmakers a much tighter timeline to pass bills, with committees expected to meet only a handful of times.

Democrats in the House and Senate are hoping to focus the remainder of the 2026 session on cost-of-living issues.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said his caucus wants to address the cost of utilities, health care, housing, and child care in the abbreviated session.

“I’m eager to put redistricting behind us and get to work for Hoosier wallets this season,” he said.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) discusses Democrats' legislative priorities (WFYI/Ben Thorp).

Speaking for Republicans, Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) said that he “couldn’t agree more” that what unites Hoosiers is working families.

“When they go to work every day, the one thing they want to know is ‘I’m going to keep as much out of my paycheck as I can,’” Lehman said.

In the Senate, Minority Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said that affordability issues were also key for her caucus this year.

“It is about making sure that Indiana works for the people who live here, not just for those who already have the most,” she said.

Senate proposals include capping insulin at $35 per month, capping utility payments at 6% of household income, and creating statewide paid family leave.

Some of the Democrats' proposals have been introduced; others are still in the process of being written. The bill-filing deadline is Wednesday.

Lawmakers say they hope to be done in late February, although there is a chance they may ultimately extend the session.

