What The Radio Sounded Like In 1971

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published May 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
Los Angeles, January 1971: A pre-glam David Bowie jams at a party.
On today's show, we're taking you back in time and letting you experience what the radio might have sounded like in 1971 when NPR got rolling.

Fifty years ago, on May 3, 1971, National Public Radio broadcast its very first original programming when All Things Considered went on the air. Today, NPR is celebrating that anniversary with special programming and looking back at the news, arts and popular culture of that year.

And here one World Cafe, it's all about the music of 1971, with songs like David Bowie's "Life On Mars," Sly & The Family Stone's "Family Affair," and Carole King's "It's Too Late."

That's just a few. Lots of classic songs turned 50 along with NPR this year. Listen in the player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
