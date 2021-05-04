The History Of Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

A water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, came to head this winter when freezing storms wreaked havoc on the city’s crumbling infrastructure, leaving residents without running water for an entire month.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dominika Parry, a climate scientist and founder of 2C Mississippi, and Nsombi Lambright, a Jackson native and executive director of One Voice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.