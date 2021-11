The pandemic fueled a building boom in home improvement projects and new home construction, which has made lumber a surprisingly hot commodity. Demand is high, supply is low, and lumber prices are soaring.

Roben Farzad, the host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” explains what’s going on.

