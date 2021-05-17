'Welcome, But Weird': CDC's New Mask Guidance Another Example Of Communication Snafu

If you’re still unsure what new federal guidance about masks means for you, you’re not alone.

To be clear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask in most places — indoors or outdoors.

Although the announcement is joyous news to some Americans, the communication around the surprise announcement has been confusing and concerning for others.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about what’s been lacking in the CDC’s communication strategy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

