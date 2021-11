Israeli airstrikes continued on Thursday in Gaza, where hospitals are struggling to care for their injured patients.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Ely Sok, Doctors Without Borders’ head of mission in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, about the situation with hospitals and health care in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

