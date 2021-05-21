© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Companies Lobby To Keep The Telemedicine Boom Going

Published May 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

The pandemic ushered in a telemedicine boom, with loosened regulations and greater access. Now telehealth and other companies are lobbying hard to keep those gains.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about what’s at stake for the future of telemedicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine