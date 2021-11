Simone Biles was credited for being the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike. But the judges gave her a provisional score of 6.6, which is similar to Biles’ scores for her other vaults.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with freelance journalist Dvora Meyers about the controversy surrounding the score.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.