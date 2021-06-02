© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

How Michigan Went From Surge To Reopening — And What's Ahead

Published June 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

On May 5, less than a month ago, Michigan’s COVID-19 spread was the worst in the country, with more than 2,500 new cases and 42 deaths in a single day.

Now, with a seven-day average of less than 300 new cases, Michigan residents enter the first full day of a massive re-opening that removes restaurant curfews, lifts capacity limits concert venues, stadiums and other outdoor events, and increases capacity for indoor social gatherings to 50%.

So how did Michigan get there? And what about the final restrictions?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Michigan epidemiologist and former Detroit Health Director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

