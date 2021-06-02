Inflation Benchmark Spurs Debate Among Economists

As the summer kicks off, prices on everything — from gas to plane tickets to food — are continuing to rise. But a key inflation measure has fallen in recent days, sparking debate among economists about whether inflation has peaked.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley for the latest on inflation.

