Inflation Benchmark Spurs Debate Among Economists

Published June 2, 2021

As the summer kicks off, prices on everything — from gas to plane tickets to food — are continuing to rise. But a key inflation measure has fallen in recent days, sparking debate among economists about whether inflation has peaked.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley for the latest on inflation.

