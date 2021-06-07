© 2021 WBAA
What's Missing In Biden's Plan To Address The Racial Wealth Gap

Published June 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
This 2019 file photo shows a tip box filled with U.S. currency in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
To narrow the racial wealth divide, President Biden has pledged to help small disadvantaged businesses and address housing discrimination. But the details in Biden’s plan are not as clear as some experts in the field had hoped for.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears more from Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, chief of membership, policy and equity at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

