What's Missing In Biden's Plan To Address The Racial Wealth Gap

To narrow the racial wealth divide, President Biden has pledged to help small disadvantaged businesses and address housing discrimination. But the details in Biden’s plan are not as clear as some experts in the field had hoped for.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears more from Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, chief of membership, policy and equity at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.