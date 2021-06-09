How President Biden's Views On LGBTQ Rights Have Evolved Over His Political Career

President Biden’s position on LGBTQ rights has evolved over the course of his political career.

In 2012, as vice president, he became the highest-ranking Democrat to come out in support of marriage equality, a position that helped influence President Barack Obama to do the same.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sasha Issenberg, author of the new book “The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage,” which details Biden’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

