Brazil And India Continue To Struggle With Mounting COVID-19 Cases

As the U.S. continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions as more people continue to get vaccinated, we check in with three countries on how they’re dealing with the pandemic.

While Brazil and India continue to struggle with mounting cases, France is reopening and starting to lift its lockdown restrictions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in France, Lauren Frayer in India and Philip Reeves in Brazil.

