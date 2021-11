World leaders are set to commit at the G7 summit to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 shots with struggling countries around the world. Half of the doses coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K.

We get the latest from NPR’s Frank Langfitt in London.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.