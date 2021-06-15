Lordstown Motors Stock Falls After Top Executives Resign

Electric car maker Lordstown Motors is in turmoil after the company’s CEO and chief financial officer resigned Monday.

The company’s shares slipped 20% on the news, which comes one week after Lordstown said it could go out of business.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the trouble at Lordstown Motors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

