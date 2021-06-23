India Walton Claims Victory Over 4-Term Mayor Byron Brown In Buffalo, NY, Democratic Mayoral Primary

India Walton has claimed victory over four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in her bid for the Buffalo Democratic mayoral nomination.

A little-known community activist before her campaign, Walton appears poised to unseat Brown, who has been in office since 2006.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jon Campbell, New York State Team editor for USA Today, about the upset.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

