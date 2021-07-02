© 2021 WBAA
Supreme Court Reshapes Voting Rights As Jan. 6 Committee Moves Forward

Published July 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Jane Clayson to discuss the politics of voting rights after Thursday’s Supreme Court rulings, and what’s next for the newly-created select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

