Science & Medicine

Jan. 6 Committee Member Jamie Raskin Reflects On Hearing, Responds To GOP Pushback

Published July 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT

Officers gave a harrowing testimony Tuesday during the first Jan. 6 committee hearing.

That same morning, Republican lawmakers held a press conference blaming Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the insurrection.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is a member of the Jan. 6 committee.

