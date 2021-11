Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with filmmaker Ry Russo-Young about her new documentary series “Nuclear Family” which looks at the lawsuit that threatened to break up her two-mom family in the early 1990s.

Part one airs on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

