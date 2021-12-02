Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On Veto Overrides And Rising COVID-19 Cases

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: a vetoed ordinance banning the use of facial recognition technology in West Lafayette comes back before the city council in next week’s meeting. Will councilmembers vote to override the veto – and what has been learned about how this technology can be utilized over several months of debate?

We’ll discuss the new rise in statewide and local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. What preventative measures, if any, is the city prepared to take as another winter surge gets underway?

Plus, more on a potential ordinance banning the practice of conversion therapy.